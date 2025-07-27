Mallorca weather for Monday, 28 July - Occasional showers possible

Aemet is forecasting occasional showers on Monday, weather stations generally showing a high probability of rain. The met agency says that any rain should be light. It does look as if it will be fairly cloudy for much of the day, and by the evening it is expected to get windy in northern areas.

There is a yellow alert for the Tramuntana and north/northeast coasts from 10am to midnight - gusts of 50 km/h and waves up to three metres. This will continue into Tuesday, when there is also an alert for the east coast.

A similar warning of occasional showers for Tuesday, and there is also a possibility of some rain on Wednesday. So a bit unsettled for a few days, indications being that the unsettled conditions will pass by Thursday. Temperatures generally below the late-July average of 31C.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 6pm (UV rating 9)

Alcudia (21C) 29C, gentle east breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 28, Wed: 28, Thu: 29.

Andratx (21C) 29C, light south breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 50%. Tue: 28, Wed: 29, Thu: 29.

Binissalem (19C) 31C, moderate northeast breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Tue: 28, Wed: 29, Thu: 31.

Palma (19C) 29C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 29, Wed: 29, Thu: 31.

Pollença (20C) 30C, gentle east breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 28, Wed: 29, Thu: 30.

Porreres (18C) 31C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 27, Wed: 30, Thu: 32.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 29C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 27, Wed: 29, Thu: 30.

Santanyi (20C) 28C, moderate east breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 28, Wed: 28, Thu: 30.

Sineu (19C) 30C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 50%. Tue: 26, Wed: 28, Thu: 30.

Soller (19C) 31C, light south breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 28, Wed: 30, Thu: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28, fresh to 38.

Sunday summary as of 6pm - Highs of 33.0 Son Servera, 32.6 Port Pollença, 32.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 32.1 Petra, 31.8 Sa Pobla, 31.7 Palma University, 31.6 Pollença, 31.2 Arta, 30.9 Llucmajor, 30.7 Manacor, 30.6 Porreres, 30.5 Capdepera, Santanyi, 30.3 Portocolom, 30.2 Binissalem; Lows of 11.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.9 Lluc, 15.5 Can Sion (Campos), 16.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).