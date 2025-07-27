Mallorca sees fewer British holidaymakers: coincidence or warning sign?

Tourism officials in Mallorca this week voiced growing concerns as the island experiences a sharp downturn in visitor numbers during what should be the height of the travel season. Pedro Fiol, head of the travel agency group Aviba, reports a significant drop in tourists from key markets such as the UK and Germany.

Industry figures indicate that messages criticising tourism and warning of overcrowding are gaining traction across Europe. Tour operators have reached out to Aviba with questions about whether Mallorca is becoming unwelcoming to tourists or suffering from excessive visitor volumes. According to the Mallorca Hotel Business Federation (FEHM), certain municipalities — including Capdepera and Soller — are seeing noticeable declines in tourist activity.

Hospitality sector feels the strain

Juanmi Ferrer, who leads the Restaurants Association in Mallorca (CAEB), warned that a substantial number of restaurants across the island may be forced to shut down this year. Some areas are seeing up to a 40% drop in customers, and in a highly unusual move, restaurants in traditionally busy tourist towns like Sóller are granting holiday leave to staff in the middle of peak season.

Transportation and excursions take a hit

Tourist transport services have also seen a downturn, with July and August numbers down by approximately 20%. Similarly, the island’s official tourist guides reported a comparable reduction in excursion bookings, particularly affecting popular destinations such as Valldemossa, Palma, and Port de Soller. The sharpest decreases are among visitors from the U.S. and mainland Spain.

Shops and local businesses struggling

The retail sector is feeling the pinch, with revenue falling by between 10% and 20%, according to Carolina Domingo, president of the Pimeco, Mallorca's small business association. She notes that fewer British, German, and Asian tourists are frequenting local shops. In response, Pimeco has launched a new initiative aimed at promoting a positive image of tourism to counteract growing negativity.

Government stance and industry response

However, tourism minister Jaume Bauzà insisted that the negative sentiment toward tourists isn't significantly affecting perceptions in major source countries. He maintained that overall visitor numbers are still solid, though he acknowledges uneven performance in sectors that support tourism, with some businesses not meeting expectations.

CAEB president Carmen Planas underlined that tourism is still the backbone of Mallorca’s economy, calling it essential to the island’s prosperity. She also denounced acts of vandalism and anti-tourism graffiti, attributing them to a small but vocal minority.