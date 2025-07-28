Mallorca paradise no more? Residents ready to leave the Balearic Islands
Among those considering relocation, Andalusia was the top choice
Just 3 in 10 residents would stay in the Balearic Islands — one of the lowest retention rates in Spain | Photo: A.E.
28/07/2025 09:49
The Balearic Islands, known for their idyllic beaches, crystal-clear waters, and beautiful natural scenery such as the Serra de Tramuntana, are facing an unexpected challenge: many of their residents are considering leaving. A recent housing report indicates that only 29% of locals would choose to remain in the region if given the choice to relocate within Spain.
