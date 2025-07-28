Mallorca paradise no more? Residents ready to leave the Balearic Islands

The Balearic Islands, known for their idyllic beaches, crystal-clear waters, and beautiful natural scenery such as the Serra de Tramuntana, are facing an unexpected challenge: many of their residents are considering leaving. A recent housing report indicates that only 29% of locals would choose to remain in the region if given the choice to relocate within Spain.

According to the second edition of the Housing Barometer, carried out by the Mutua Propietarios Group, nearly six in ten Balearic residents would prefer to move to another part of the country. Meanwhile, 12% remain unsure about their plans. This places the islands among the Spanish regions with the lowest levels of satisfaction, with only Madrid, Castilla-León, Castilla-La Mancha, and Extremadura reporting lower figures.

Among those eyeing a move, Andalusia emerged as the most popular destination, followed by the Basque Country and Navarra. Interestingly, Andalusian residents are the most content to stay put, with almost 60% expressing no desire to relocate. High levels of satisfaction were also observed in other northern and coastal regions, such as Valencia, Asturias, and the Basque Country.

The findings also revealed the declining appeal of the Balearics among people from other parts of Spain. Residents of seven autonomous communities—including Cantabria, Castilla y León, and La Rioja—expressed no interest whatsoever in moving to the islands. Overall, the Balearics attracted minimal attention, with just 3% of respondents from other regions considering it a potential place to live.

In terms of overall internal migration preferences across Spain, Andalusia leads as the top relocation choice with 9% of respondents selecting it. This is followed by Asturias (6%), the Basque Country (5%), and the Canary Islands (5%). The data paints a clear picture of a growing divide between the Balearics' natural beauty and the reality of its residential satisfaction.