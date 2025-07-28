Bulletin readers speak out as British and German tourists rethink Mallorca
Tourists are increasingly unhappy, with rising restaurant prices leading many to alter their habits
As concerns over the state of tourism in Mallorca grow, Bulletin readers have been sharing their own reasons for staying away. In one email, a reader wrote: “For several years I have professed Puerto Soller as my spiritual home... but last time I was there it was so busy with visitors... the quiet charm of the place seemed to have been stolen. And for some dreadful reason the bullfighting has been started again at Inca. I feel unable to return.” Another added: “I thought Spain did not want too many tourists, so my family voted with our feet and went to Portugal. We will not be going back to Spain—should make everybody happy".
Also in News
- Mallorca paradise no more? Residents ready to leave the Balearic Islands
- Too many tourists in Mallorca, where? Perhaps that is why the next protest has been called for the middle of September.
- Mallorca beach protests cancelled due to red tape
- Restaurants in the Balearics the most expensive in Spain
- Fake 'family and friends' stays a reason for increased tourist numbers in the Balearics
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.