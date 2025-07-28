Bulletin readers speak out as British and German tourists rethink Mallorca

As concerns over the state of tourism in Mallorca grow, Bulletin readers have been sharing their own reasons for staying away. In one email, a reader wrote: “For several years I have professed Puerto Soller as my spiritual home... but last time I was there it was so busy with visitors... the quiet charm of the place seemed to have been stolen. And for some dreadful reason the bullfighting has been started again at Inca. I feel unable to return.” Another added: “I thought Spain did not want too many tourists, so my family voted with our feet and went to Portugal. We will not be going back to Spain—should make everybody happy".

These comments come as the British press turns its attention to what it claims is a significant drop in tourist spending across the island. The Daily Mail, in a major report published on Sunday, attributed the downturn to a “wave of protests” that have “shaken” Spain, suggesting that UK holidaymakers are among those “turning their backs on the island”. Journalist, Kevin Adjei-Darko, spoke with British residents on the island. Lesley Johnson, a resident for three decades, said the British pub and bar scene near her home is “completely dead” compared to previous years. Another long-time expat, noted that while some days see full terraces, “then it’s completely quiet for one or several days.”

It’s not only the British who are rethinking their holidays here. There seems to be a growing dissatisfaction among German tourists, many of whom say sharp price hikes—particularly in restaurants—are forcing them to change habits. Some are now cooking more often at their holiday accommodations. Andrea Franz, from Hanau, said she’s planning to go to Greece next year instead, citing Mallorca’s “increasing unaffordability.”

Visitors estimate restaurant prices have jumped 25–30% since the pandemic. Meals that once cost 175€ now hover closer to 260€, leading many to dine out less or avoid tourist-heavy areas altogether.

As tensions rise and perceptions shift, one thing is clear: Mallorca is at a crossroads. Whether the island can balance its economic reliance on tourism with growing discontent from both visitors and locals remains to be seen.