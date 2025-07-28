Mallorca bus drivers take protest to Palma Airport
Union members are handing out bilingual flyers at the airport to highlight their call for better pay and working conditions
Image of the TIB workers’ protest this Monday at Palma Airport | Photo: SATI
28/07/2025 10:59Updated at 12:19
TIB bus drivers have brought their ongoing protest to Palma Airport, distributing leaflets to arriving travellers as part of their indefinite strike. Previously centred around the Intermodal station in Palma’s city centre, the industrial action has now shifted to one of the island’s busiest entry points to engage directly with international visitors.
