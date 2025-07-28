Mallorca bus drivers take protest to Palma Airport

TIB bus drivers have brought their ongoing protest to Palma Airport, distributing leaflets to arriving travellers as part of their indefinite strike. Previously centred around the Intermodal station in Palma’s city centre, the industrial action has now shifted to one of the island’s busiest entry points to engage directly with international visitors.

Members of the Sindicato Autónomo de Transportes de las Islas (SATI) are handing out bilingual flyers — in Spanish and English — featuring the message: "We travel together on the bus, help us in this battle." The union is using the airport protest to highlight ongoing demands for fairer wages and improved working conditions.

Sunday marked the third day of the open-ended strike, with drivers expressing frustration over the lack of progress in talks. SATI criticised both the Balearic Government and the transport employers’ association, the Federación Empresarial Balear de Transportes (FEBT), for their lack of engagement over the weekend.

“The latest offer from SATI is still on the table,” the union stated, “but instead of continuing discussions, management chose to take a holiday. There has been no effort to communicate or reach an agreement, showing disregard for the strike’s effect on the public.”

While maintaining they are open to dialogue, union representatives have warned that further action is planned. The strike remains in force, with minimum services operating at 60%, and no breakthrough yet in sight.