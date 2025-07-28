Mallorca bus drivers take protest to Palma Airport

Union members are handing out bilingual flyers at the airport to highlight their call for better pay and working conditions

Image of the TIB workers’ protest this Monday at Palma Airport.

Image of the TIB workers’ protest this Monday at Palma Airport | Photo: SATI

Ashlee Caliz28/07/2025 10:59Updated at 12:19
TW
0

TIB bus drivers have brought their ongoing protest to Palma Airport, distributing leaflets to arriving travellers as part of their indefinite strike. Previously centred around the Intermodal station in Palma’s city centre, the industrial action has now shifted to one of the island’s busiest entry points to engage directly with international visitors.

Members of the Sindicato Autónomo de Transportes de las Islas (SATI) are handing out bilingual flyers — in Spanish and English — featuring the message: "We travel together on the bus, help us in this battle." The union is using the airport protest to highlight ongoing demands for fairer wages and improved working conditions.

Related news
Bus drivers' demonstration in Palma, Mallorca

Union-employers tensions rise as latest talks to end the Mallorca bus strike collapse

More related news

Sunday marked the third day of the open-ended strike, with drivers expressing frustration over the lack of progress in talks. SATI criticised both the Balearic Government and the transport employers’ association, the Federación Empresarial Balear de Transportes (FEBT), for their lack of engagement over the weekend.

“The latest offer from SATI is still on the table,” the union stated, “but instead of continuing discussions, management chose to take a holiday. There has been no effort to communicate or reach an agreement, showing disregard for the strike’s effect on the public.”

While maintaining they are open to dialogue, union representatives have warned that further action is planned. The strike remains in force, with minimum services operating at 60%, and no breakthrough yet in sight.

Also in News

Restaurant terrace in Palma, Mallorca

Restaurants in the Balearics the most expensive in Spain

Tourists in Palma, Mallorca

Fake 'family and friends' stays a reason for increased tourist numbers in the Balearics

National Police in Palma, Mallorca

Tourist injured after fall from a hotel third floor in Mallorca

Just 3 in 10 residents would stay in the Balearic Islands — one of the lowest retention rates in Spain.

Mallorca paradise no more? Residents ready to leave the Balearic Islands

Most viewed
Most Commented