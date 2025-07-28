Mallorca properties in big demand but Palma fourth most expensive city to live in Spain
Santa Eulària, Calvia and Llucmajor among the most sought-after locations
Palma properties continue to generate interest but we're talking big money | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma28/07/2025
Palma ranks among the 20 Spanish cities with the highest interest in buying and selling homes, according to the relative demand ranking published by Idealista for the second quarter of 2025.
Palma ranks 17th on the national list, making it one of the most attractive provincial capitals for home buyers. According to the real estate portal, a total of 18 provincial capitals are among the top 30.
