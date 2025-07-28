Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' $500M Superyacht 'Koru' turns heads in Mallorca

It is one of the leading super yachts of the world and its owner is one of the wealthiest. Jeff Bezos' superyacht Koru has been spotted off the picturesque coast of Cala Pi, in Mallorca. The sighting of the 127-meter sailing yacht generated significant attention from both yacht enthusiasts and tourists, who were drawn to its sleek lines and sheer scale.

Built by Oceanco in the Netherlands and delivered in 2023, Koru is one of the second largest sailing yacht in the world. It features three towering masts, a classic schooner-inspired design, and an eco-conscious sailing capability that contrasts with the typical image of fuel-thirsty megayachts. The yacht’s aesthetic blends timeless elegance with cutting-edge engineering, a testament to the craftsmanship and custom design tailored to Bezos’ preferences.

With an impressive volume of 3,300 gross tonnes, Koru can reach speeds of up to 20 knots. It is designed to offer the utmost in luxury, accommodating up to 18 guests, who are looked after by a crew of around 36 to 40. One of its standout features is a large aft-deck swimming pool, perfect for unwinding while enjoying panoramic sea views. With an estimated price tag of $500 million and annual operating costs between $20 and $25 million, Koru is a striking symbol of opulence, sophistication, and maritime ambition.

Accompanying Koru is its dedicated support vessel, Abeona, a 75-meter shadow yacht designed to carry additional crew, water toys, a helicopter, and other amenities not housed on the main vessel. Named after the Roman goddess of outward journeys, Abeona plays a vital logistical role, enabling Koru to remain sleek and streamlined.

Jeff Bezos is widely recognized as one of the richest men in the world, with a net worth consistently ranked among the top globally. As the founder and former CEO of Amazon, his fortune grew exponentially, and even after stepping down as CEO in 2021, Bezos retained significant ownership in Amazon, which continues to fuel his wealth. In 2025, his net worth is estimated to be over $230 billion, placing him among the top three richest individuals alongside Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Beyond Amazon, his investments in space exploration through Blue Origin and other ventures have helped solidify his status as a leading figure in both innovation and global wealth.