Giant tree falls across road in Palmanova, no injuries reported
The incident temporarily blocked one of Palmanova’s key routes
Image of the tree blocking the entire road this Monday in Palmanova | Photo: R.S.
Palmanova28/07/2025 14:05
On Monday morning, a large pine tree collapsed onto both the road and the seafront promenade in Palmanova, causing significant disruption. Despite the incident occurring in a busy tourist area during peak season, there were no reported injuries, much to the relief of locals and visitors.
Also in News
- Too many tourists in Mallorca, where? Perhaps that is why the next protest has been called for the middle of September.
- Letter to the editor: "I for one will not be returning to Spain"
- Mallorca beach protests cancelled due to red tape
- Fake 'family and friends' stays a reason for increased tourist numbers in the Balearics
- Restaurants in the Balearics the most expensive in Spain
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.