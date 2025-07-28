Giant tree falls across road in Palmanova, no injuries reported

On Monday morning, a large pine tree collapsed onto both the road and the seafront promenade in Palmanova, causing significant disruption. Despite the incident occurring in a busy tourist area during peak season, there were no reported injuries, much to the relief of locals and visitors.

The tree fell at around 11.30am on the Paseo del Mar, close to the tourist office. Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud cracking sound moments before the tree came down. Those nearby, including people sitting on terraces and passing pedestrians, quickly contacted emergency services.

Calvia Local Police arrived swiftly to control traffic and ensure public safety. They were joined by firefighters from the Santa Ponsa station of the Mallorca Fire Brigade and maintenance crews from Calvia 2000. The teams worked together efficiently to cut and remove the fallen tree, managing to reopen the road to traffic just over an hour later.

Authorities have launched an investigation into what caused the tree to fall. Initial concerns suggest environmental factors or root damage could be involved, although no official cause has been confirmed. The incident temporarily blocked one of Palmanova’s key routes, creating delays for both vehicles and pedestrians.

Thanks to the quick action of emergency responders, disruption was kept to a minimum. Local officials have praised the coordinated effort that helped restore normal activity in a short time, ensuring that the popular coastal destination remained safe and accessible for holidaymakers.