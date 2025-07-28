Spain warns British tourists to carry valid identification with checks being stepped up
Tightened security measures
If driving on holiday make sure you have all your ID documents on you | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma28/07/2025 15:39
British holidaymakers travelling to Spain are being advised to check new travel advice after an alert from the UK government warned of a crackdown on ID and passport checks – with the potential threat of fines, detention or refusal of entry. The alert comes as Spain is stepping up identity checks under national and Schengen regulations and all visitors are required to carry photo identity at all times and for all passports to be within a certain validity.
