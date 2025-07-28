Spain warns British tourists to carry valid identification with checks being stepped up

British holidaymakers travelling to Spain are being advised to check new travel advice after an alert from the UK government warned of a crackdown on ID and passport checks – with the potential threat of fines, detention or refusal of entry. The alert comes as Spain is stepping up identity checks under national and Schengen regulations and all visitors are required to carry photo identity at all times and for all passports to be within a certain validity.

With noticeably tightened border and intracity checks, non-compliance could spoil holidays and land unwary tourists in legal trouble, experts warn, reports Travel and Tour World. According to the British government, Britons must provide photo ID if asked by a police officer. This includes the Guardia Civil and national, regional and local police forces. “The police have the right to hold you at a police station until they have confirmed your identity.

“Ignoring direct requests of a police officer can be considered as ‘disobedience’, which is a criminal offence. Hotels, tourist accommodation and car rental companies have a legal duty to register passport and other details of tourists who check in or collect a vehicle.

“When checking in to your accommodation, wait until hotel staff have registered your passport details, or taken a copy of your passport. Do not leave your passport at reception to collect later. You may need to show ID when buying goods with credit or debit cards. Some shops will accept your driving licence or a copy of your passport, but some may ask for your passport.”