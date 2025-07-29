Woman dies in Palma apartment fire

Three treated for smoke inhalation

Apartment fire in Palma, Mallorca
Images of the fire in Palma

Smoke coming from the apartment | Photo: MDB

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma29/07/2025 08:46
A 64-year-old woman died in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a third-floor apartment on C. Ametler in Palma's El Vivero neighbourhood. When emergency crews arrived at the building, they found the woman dead.

The incident occurred around 12.40am. There were numerous calls to the emergency services reporting smoke coming from the apartment.

Palma Fire Brigade, police and paramedics went to the scene. Two police officers and a neighbour required treatment for smoke inhalation.

The National Police are in charge of the investigation.

Images of the fire in Palma

Photo gallery

Images of the fire in Palma

