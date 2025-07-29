Woman dies in Palma apartment fire
Three treated for smoke inhalation
A 64-year-old woman died in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a third-floor apartment on C. Ametler in Palma's El Vivero neighbourhood. When emergency crews arrived at the building, they found the woman dead.
