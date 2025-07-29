Chief of "Magalluf" Police quits after two years

Esther Ribas, who was appointed Chief of Calvia Police, which includes the resorts of Magalluf, Palmanova and Santa Ponsa, in July 2023, has resigned, saying her decision follows "a series of personal and professional reflections".

In a farewell letter, she says of her time as police chief that "it has been an immense honour and a privilege to be part of this team". "I am taking with me valuable lessons and very enriching experiences for my career and my life; not only technical knowledge but also lessons that transcend the professional sphere.

"I am convinced that you will continue to do exceptional work, ensuring the safety and well-being of our community."

Esther Ribas is the sister of Idoia Ribas, the former spokesperson for Vox in the Balearic Parliament who announced earlier this month that she was quitting the Vox parliamentary group. She remains in parliament with a non-affiliated status.

A National Police inspector, a law graduate and a specialist in the work of the judicial police, Esther Ribas was appointed at a town hall where Vox were given charge of the police following the 2023 election. It was stressed at the time that her appointment had nothing to do with the fact that she was the sister of Idoia Ribas, that the selection process had been conducted and that her CV had been taken into account.

The town hall has yet to make any comment on her resignation.