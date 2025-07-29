Chief of "Magalluf" Police quits after two years
The town hall has yet to make any comment on her resignation
Esther Ribas, who was appointed Chief of Calvia Police, which includes the resorts of Magalluf, Palmanova and Santa Ponsa, in July 2023, has resigned, saying her decision follows "a series of personal and professional reflections".
Also in News
- Mallorca paradise no more? Residents ready to leave the Balearic Islands
- All-inclusive now being blamed for holiday slump in Mallorca and Menorca
- Bulletin readers speak out as British and German tourists rethink Mallorca
- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' $500M Superyacht 'Koru' turns heads in Mallorca
- Spain warns British tourists to carry valid identification with checks being stepped up
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.