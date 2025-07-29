Mallorca will raise its voice against the genocide in Gaza

Citizens across the towns and cities of Mallorca have mobilised to organize fifty-eight marches and simultaneous gatherings on July 31 from 8 to 10 pm, as part of a citizen-led initiative demanding an end to the genocide against the Palestinian people. These coordinated actions aim to express solidarity with the Palestinian population and to call for an immediate halt to the devastation being carried out with the complicity of various states and in blatant violation of international law.

Marches or gatherings have been organized in 47 towns, while the remaining six towns (out of a total of 53 on the island) will participate by joining the nearest event. In Palma, marches are set to take place in five neighborhoods: Son Rapinya, Santa Pagesa, Son Espanyolet, Barris de Llevant, and Son Sardina.

This initiative has emerged from a grassroots effort connecting individuals from towns across the island and neighborhoods within Palma. It has been guided by the shared principles of dignity, justice, and peace, echoing the spirit of the International March for Gaza that began on June 13 in Egypt but was violently suppressed.

A powerful network of citizen solidarity has taken shape throughout Mallorca, demonstrating the resilience and organizational strength of civil society in the face of intolerance, dehumanization, and the ongoing suffering inflicted on the Palestinian people. (The routes for both town and neighborhood marches in Palma are attached.)

This situation is described by organisers as a humanitarian catastrophe, a crime against humanity, and a genocide—marked by the use of bombs and starvation as tools of war, and compounded by the complicity and silence of the international community. It presents a moral challenge to society and to individuals. Organizers assert that indifference is not an option, and they raise their voices in the name of peace and life.

Gratitude is extended to the many organisations and associations that have supported this effort, including the Palma Federation of Neighborhood Associations, Mallorca for Peace, Women’s Lobby, Amnesty International, Homes Transitant, Mallorca for Palestine, the Collective of Women from the Catalan Countries, GOB, and the CGT union, among others. Numerous individuals from various groups and associations have also contributed to this citizen-driven initiative.

The organizers call on the public to help spread awareness of this solidarity network of Marches for Palestine across Mallorca, and invite everyone to participate on Thursday, July 31, at any of the 58 designated starting points, to demand an end to the genocide in Palestine — for peace and for life.