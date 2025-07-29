Sunbed Wars: Tourists trample hotel staff in early morning pool rush
Footage shows towel-clutching tourists rushing from the hotel lobby to claim poolside spots
Hotel management across Spain has begun urging holidaymakers to respect communal spaces and abide by fair-use policies | Photo: K.P.
Palma 29/07/2025 09:55
A shocking incident at the Spring Hotel Bitácora in Tenerife's Playa de las Américas has sparked renewed concerns over the infamous 'sunbed wars' plaguing Spanish resorts. Around 100 foreign guests nearly trampled a staff member who was opening the pool access door at 6.30 AM, as captured in footage published by German newspaper Bild.
Also in News
- Mallorca paradise no more? Residents ready to leave the Balearic Islands
- All-inclusive now being blamed for holiday slump in Mallorca and Menorca
- Bulletin readers speak out as British and German tourists rethink Mallorca
- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' $500M Superyacht 'Koru' turns heads in Mallorca
- Spain warns British tourists to carry valid identification with checks being stepped up
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.