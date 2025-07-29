Briton drowns in Mallorca, one seriously injured in Ibiza boat crash

A 52-year-old British male died this Tuesday morning after being found floating face down in a hotel swimming pool in S’Illot. According to SAMU 061, emergency services received the call early this morning. After finding him floating in the pool, they pulled him out and began basic life support until an ambulance arrived, but they were unable to save his life.

The man was in cardiac arrest due to drowning and was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile in Ibiza, a woman was seriously injured on Monday night after a head-on collision between two boats off the beach at Cala d’Hort, in the Ibizan municipality of Sant Josep de sa Talaia, according to the SAMU 061 emergency services.

The accident took place around 7.30pm p.m. when a 15-metre motorboat collided at high speed with a smaller catamaran, which sunk. The injured woman, the captain of the catamaran, was taken to Can Misses Hospital in an Advanced Life Support ambulance with multiple injuries and her condition is serious. The rest of the people on the catamaran were rescued with minor injuries and also taken to Can Misses Hospital for an initial assessment.

To deal with the incident, SAMU 061 mobilised an Advanced Life Support unit, a Basic Life Support unit and a Rapid Response Vehicle. According to information provided by the Health Department, the most seriously injured person is a 53-year-old Spanish woman who is currently under observation in the Emergency Department of Can Misses Hospital. However, she is expected to be discharged later today.

With a nautical sector that generates more than 1 billion euros a year, the Balearics leads the way in recreational boat registrations in Spain, but it also ranks high in the national accident statistics. The emergency coordination centre of Salvamento Marítimo in Palma ended 2024 with 421 rescues of recreational boats, compared to 305 rescues recorded in 2023. It is the second territory in Spain with the most accidents, only behind Barcelona, which responded to 436 emergency calls related to recreational boating in the same period.