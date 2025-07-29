Balearics snubs Spain and bans the tourist rental of private boats
Friday deadline announced
The measure has been adopted in response to the state regulation that allows private boats to operate commercially for three months a year | Photo: Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Balearic president Marga Prohens, announced today, Tuesday, a ban on the tourist rental of private boats in the Balearics through an urgent amendment to the nautical charter decree that will be approved by the regional government on Friday. The measure has been adopted in response to the state regulation that allows private boats to operate commercially for three months a year, something that the Balearic government completely rejects due to its impact on sustainability and maritime safety, especially in a territory with high nautical pressure such as the Balearics.
