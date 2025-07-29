Prison for a Mallorca doorman following "brutal" assault on a tourist
The tourist hit his head on the ground
The doorman was arrested shortly after the incident | Photo: Policia Nacional
Palma29/07/2025 16:28
Late on Monday, a club doorman, said to be a German citizen, was ordered to prison by a Palma judge for an assault that left a Swiss tourist in intensive care with a fractured skull.
