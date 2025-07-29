Prison for a Mallorca doorman following "brutal" assault on a tourist

The tourist hit his head on the ground

National Police in Mallorca

The doorman was arrested shortly after the incident | Photo: Policia Nacional

Late on Monday, a club doorman, said to be a German citizen, was ordered to prison by a Palma judge for an assault that left a Swiss tourist in intensive care with a fractured skull.

The incident occurred at a Playa de Palma club in the early hours of Sunday. There was an altercation between the doorman and the tourist, who was barred from entering because he was dressed inappropriately.

The tourist was kicked twice and then punched in the face. He fell backwards and hit his head on the ground. Several people went to his assistance; he was semi-conscious. The doorman left the scene but was arrested not long after by the National Police. The tourist was rushed to Son Espases.

In remanding him in custody and denying bail, the judge referred to the "brutality" of the incident.

