Fire breaks out in Mallorca amid dry conditions and rising temperatures
Firefighters have indicated that many of these fires are caused by lit cigarette butts being thrown from car windows
On Tuesday afternoon, a fire unexpectedly broke out near kilometre 10 of the Ma-15, the Manacor dual carriageway, catching drivers by surprise. The blaze began in the central reservation of the road at approximately 2.30pm, prompting concern among drivers travelling in both directions.
