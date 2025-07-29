Fire breaks out in Mallorca amid dry conditions and rising temperatures

Firefighters have indicated that many of these fires are caused by lit cigarette butts being thrown from car windows

Ashlee Caliz29/07/2025 23:39
On Tuesday afternoon, a fire unexpectedly broke out near kilometre 10 of the Ma-15, the Manacor dual carriageway, catching drivers by surprise. The blaze began in the central reservation of the road at approximately 2.30pm, prompting concern among drivers travelling in both directions.

A unit from the Palma Fire Brigade was quickly dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters secured the affected area using traffic cones to ensure safety and allow for effective intervention. Working from their fire engine, the team managed to contain and extinguish the flames within a matter of minutes.

According to the fire service, the outbreak was likely fuelled by high temperatures and dry vegetation in the central reservation, despite rainfall in recent days. These conditions have contributed to a rise in minor fire incidents along major roads. Operations of this nature are considered delicate, as they can disrupt traffic flow and smoke-induced poor visibility may lead to accidents.

Firefighters have indicated that many of these fires are caused by lit cigarette butts being thrown from car windows. However, they caution that not all incidents can be definitively attributed to this cause, as each fire requires investigation to determine its exact origin.

The emergency team also used the occasion to remind drivers that such incidents, although seemingly minor, place unnecessary strain on emergency services and can quickly escalate into more serious situations. They urged the public to act responsibly and avoid careless behaviour that could endanger lives and property.

