Mallorcans feeling the pinch: Holiday sales are down

Holiday prices 30% higher than before the pandemic

Passengers at Palma Airport, Mallorca

Flights are more expensive; everything is more expensive | Photo: Cati Cladera (Efe)

Andrew EdePalma30/07/2025 09:48
Prices of holidays sold in the Balearics, according to the Aviba travel agencies association, are 30% more expensive than before the pandemic.

The association's president, Pedro Fiol, notes that travel prices usually always rise, but points out that they shot up after the pandemic. This had much to do with post-pandemic demand, while inflation was also a factor.

Sales of holidays to Spanish and foreign destinations have fallen up to six per cent this year. This follows a 15% increase in 2024, but Fiol says: "We knew that sooner or later we wouldn't be able to maintain this growth."

If holidays in Mallorca and the Balearics have been marked by higher prices, the same goes for holidays taken by residents of the islands. Fiol points out that it is not just flights and hotels that are more expensive; everything is - restaurants, hire cars, excursions. These higher prices have finally led to a fall in demand.

Northern Spain and European cities are typically the most popular destinations, Fiol noting that the average length of stay has fallen. This is for islanders who can afford holidays. A National Statistics Institute report shows that 26% of residents of the Balearics were unable to afford even a week's holiday in 2024.

