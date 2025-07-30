Mallorcans feeling the pinch: Holiday sales are down
Holiday prices 30% higher than before the pandemic
Flights are more expensive; everything is more expensive | Photo: Cati Cladera (Efe)
Palma30/07/2025 09:48
Prices of holidays sold in the Balearics, according to the Aviba travel agencies association, are 30% more expensive than before the pandemic.
