Deadly trend takes over Mallorca nightlife as tourists in Magalluf are exposed to severe health risks
Tourism association president José Tirado raises alarm over uncontrolled illegal street vending of nitrous oxide in Mallorca's party zones, citing major public health risks
Despite crackdowns, street sellers in Magalluf keep selling "laughing gas" to young holidaymakers
Palma 30/07/2025 10:27
A dangerous trend is emerging in Mallorca's prime tourist destinations, such as Magalluf and Palma, as illegal vendors freely distribute nitrous oxide, commonly known as 'laughing gas', despite serious health warnings and official prohibitions. The situation has reached alarming levels in popular areas like Playa de Palma and Punta Ballena.
