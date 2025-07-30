Deadly trend takes over Mallorca nightlife as tourists in Magalluf are exposed to severe health risks

Tourism association president José Tirado raises alarm over uncontrolled illegal street vending of nitrous oxide in Mallorca's party zones, citing major public health risks

Despite crackdowns, street sellers in Magalluf keep selling "laughing gas" to young holidaymakers.

Ashlee CalizPalma 30/07/2025 10:27
A dangerous trend is emerging in Mallorca's prime tourist destinations, such as Magalluf and Palma, as illegal vendors freely distribute nitrous oxide, commonly known as 'laughing gas', despite serious health warnings and official prohibitions. The situation has reached alarming levels in popular areas like Playa de Palma and Punta Ballena.

Public Health expert Joan Carles March has emphasised the severe health risks associated with nitrous oxide consumption, particularly noting its increased prevalence in tourist zones. While local hospitals haven't reported direct admissions, the widespread availability and casual consumption among young tourists present growing concerns for authorities.

The illegal trade has been linked to organised criminal networks, with vendors now equipped with card payment terminals, highlighting the sophisticated nature of these operations. Legal business owners report a significant 20% decline in summer revenues, partially attributed to this underground economy.

Local authorities have intensified their efforts, with Palma's police force conducting over 20 operations between June and July, resulting in more than 50 vendor citations. Calvia reported approximately 900 citations last year, while Llucmajor police have confiscated over 200 illegal items.

The proliferation of illegal street vending has severely impacted legitimate businesses, with local merchants reporting sustained losses over multiple seasons. The situation is further complicated by what industry insiders describe as 'diesel tourists' - visitors who explore extensively but spend minimally.

Despite previous successful crackdowns on licensed establishments selling nitrous oxide, enforcement has become increasingly complex as illegal street vendors have filled the void. Municipal authorities acknowledge the difficulties in addressing the root cause, citing the sophisticated nature of criminal networks involved.

