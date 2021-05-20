Real Mallorca, with nine changes from the team that beat Alcorcon 2-0 in Palma last Sunday, celebrated its more than deserved return to La Liga Santander with a meritorious 0-1 win against C.D. Tenerife on Wednesday night.

A 42nd minute headed goal by Victor Mollejo (“Uncle Fester”) from a Trajkovski corner (one of six we had in the first half) saw Mallorca go three points behind leaders Espanyol with two games left to play.

Before kick off the Tenerife players gave the Real Mallorca team a guard of honour (El pasillo de honor) welcome for their promotional efforts.

But the game, although played at a high tempo, had a real pre-season friendly feeling about it, especially with both sides having achieved their footballing objectives.

In the first half, Tenerife barely troubled our reserve ‘keeper Miquel Parera although he did have one great save to make from English-born (ex Tottenham and At. Baleares) player Samuel Shashoua early doors.

With Galarreta as head of operations, Mallorca were the better team before the break.

In the second half, after a few changes, Tenerife pushed forward more and Parera was called into action several times.

The Manacor goalkeeper showed he is a capable deputy for Manolo Reina, however, it looks likely Parera will move on for more first team action with another side in the coming weeks.

RCD Mallorca arrived back in Palma early evening, with the gift of promotion to top-flight football signed, sealed and delivered.

They now prepare for the Zaragoza last home game of the season on Monday night.

Once again, a ticket ballot will be in operation, but this time families will be made welcome in the south end of the ground.

Unbelievably over 500 tickets for the Alcorcon game weren’t used.

This time it’s anticipated those who weren’t lucky in the draw for last Sunday’s game will have priority.

After the game, coach Luis Garcia Plaza said “I’ve been around the world for the past five years and longed for a stable project back in Spain.

“I’m delighted with what’s happened at Real Mallorca and I feel the best is still to come. This good base must be given a touch of quality and if we do a good job in the Summer, I think this project can establish this team in the first division. After the Zaragoza game we will meet up with the technical director and his staff to plan the best way forward.”

One of the strangest pictures to emerge on social media this week was one of our owner Robert Sarver baring his torso and wearing a spectacular necklace with the Real Mallorca crest on it.

Sarver hasn’t been here for some time but with promotion done and dusted he may well be back to see his team in action sooner than later.

PS During the game the YouTube commentator remarked on a tackle our captain for the night Joan Sastre was on the receiving end of.

When he went down screaming like a banshee, the commentator said “Sastre’s gone down after what looked like a pretty innocuous challenge and doesn’t know whether to hold his knee, his face or his elbow!!”

That for me sums up the modern footballer in a nutshell.