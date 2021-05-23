Real Mallorca 2 - Real Zaragoza 1

Mallorca, promotion in the bag, welcomed tenth-placed Zaragoza for their last LaLiga SmartBank home match of the season.

Keeper Miquel Parera from Manacor, captain for the day, had to be alert in denying Zaragoza's Uruguayan striker Toro Fernández on 19 minutes, but there wasn't much he could do three minutes later when facing Luca Zanimacchia's penalty, which followed a clear handball by Dani Rodríguez.

Making amends for the handball, it was Rodríguez who equalised for Mallorca on 68 minutes, his shot taking a slight deflection past Álvaro Ratón in the Zaragoza goal.

With the game seemingly drifting to a draw, Lago Junior conjured up a bit of magic on 89 minutes in shooting in from outside the box.

Espanyol had meanwhile drawn at home to Tenerife, so Mallorca are just a point behind with one match remaining - Mallorca away to Ponferradina and Espanyol away to Alcorcón.