Zidane tells Real Madrid he will step down as coach

27-05-2021JuanJo Martín

Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect five days after his team were pipped to the La Liga title by city rivals Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club said on Thursday.

The Frenchman led Real to two league titles and three Champions League triumphs in two spells as coach since 2016.

"Real Madrid announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as coach of our club," said Real's statement.

"Now's the time to respect his decision and show our respect and gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion in the last few years and for what he represents for Real Madrid".

"Zidane is one of Real Madrid's all-time greats and his legend goes beyond what he has done as a coach and player for our club. He knows that he is always in the heart of the club's supporters and that Real Madrid will always be his home."

