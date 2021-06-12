Novak Djokovic against Rafael Nadal, French Open

Novak Djokovic in action against Rafael Nadal.

11-06-2021Sarah Meyssonnier

After playing the Roland Garros final against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, Novak Djokovic plans to establish his headquarters in Mallorca to prepare his assault on Wimbledon. The world number one plans to prepare on the courts at the Santa Ponsa Country Club, although he will not compete in the Mallorca ATP event that will be held between June 19 and 26.

The Serbian, who on Friday ended Rafael Nadal’s dream of lifting the Musketeers Trophy and becoming the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles, has chosen the grass courts of the Mallorca Championships to fine-tune his grass game before travelling to the All England Club in London.

