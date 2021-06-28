After a week when a friend of mine in the UK had his wrought iron gate stolen, he phoned the police and was asked if he required counselling – he said “No, all I want is my bloody gate back !” – Real Mallorca announced on Thursday that after just five days of going on sale online, 3,500 season tickets for the new season had been sold.

The club said they were confident that the 16,125 tickets reserved for “socios” would be claimed for next season which is scheduled to start on the weekend of August 13 to 16.

Twenty per cent of tickets must be reserved for visiting fans and those who want to buy a ticket on any specific match day.

The ticket renewal period lasts until July 11 and will be done online except for those over 65.

They will be given a physical card on request, while others receive a digital one (on a mobile device).

Physical cards can be requested by over 65s (who can pay online or in person) from the club offices in the stadium by appointment (Tel. 971 221535) or by email at : taquillas@rcdmallorca.es

The good news is Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced on Thursday that football supporters will return to stadiums next season.

If the necessary one and a half metres social distancing rule inside grounds can be kept (could be difficult), it would not be necessary to wear masks since fans would be in an open space.

The decision on the percentage of fans that will be allowed inside the stadiums will be up to the local health authorities, depending on the local coronovirus situation.

In other news Mallorca will be looking for a new shirt sponsor next season.

After a two year deal (worth a million euros a year) with Betfred ran out.

Any relationship with any betting company is now banned in Spanish football and the club are in negotiations with the chain store Football Emotion.

The UK company Umbro, who provided all the playing and training gear, have now moved on and Nike seems favourite to take over.

With players returning for medicals etc. on July 5, Mallorca will carry out part of their pre-season at the Villaitana Football centre in Benidorm.

There’s no specific date announced yet but it should be some time between July 20 – 28.

Other La Liga Sandander and La Liga SmartBank clubs will also be at this luxury complex and three friendlies are planned.

A delegation from Real Mallorca is expected to go to Benidorm next week to make arrangements.

Just over a month after achieving promotion to La Liga Santander, Mallorca’s director of football Pablo Ortells made clear that it is vital to lighten the huge salary bill we have in order to design Real Mallorca 2021/22.

Many of the players who’ve been loaned out will be released and that in itself is going to be difficult in a stagnant market influenced by the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Our budget will be the 19th lowest, just above recently-promoted Rayo Vallecano.

Our sole objective next season is to achieve permanence.

Luis Garcia’s pupils will have a hard fight to stay in the top flight as we crossed the second division desert and once again walk among the greats of Spanish football in a few short weeks.

Other teams we can expect to be in or around our area in La Liga Santander are Rayo, Cadiz, Elche, Alaves, Espanyol and Getafe.

All of them except Rayo and Espanyol struggled towards the end of the last campaign and look likely to continue on the same path.

Money as usual is too tight to mention.

I was interested to read that although we sold Ante Budimir to Osasuna for eight million euros, we won’t see a lot of that after taxes and commissions.

It has been reported that Hacienda will take 40%.

Mallorca will be able to allocate two million to signings.

It doesn’t seem very much but in the current market it’s quite a lot of money.

Professional clubs in Spain have lost 2,000 million euros caused by the pandemic and that money must be recovered. Getting into the ins and outs of Spanish football finances is both cumbersome and complicated so I’m not going to go any deeper into the financial quagmire – I’ll leave that to the money heads !!

AND FINALLY, a doctor was addressing a large audience in Oxford.

“The material we put into our stomachs should have killed most of us sitting here, years ago. Red meat is full of steroids and dye. Soft drinks corrode your stomach lining. Chinese food is loaded with MSG. High transfat diets can be disastrous and none of us realises the long-term harm caused by germs in our drinking water.

“But, there is one thing that is the most dangerous of all and most of us have, or will eat it. Can anyone here tell me what food it is that causes the most grief and suffering for years after eating it ?”

After several seconds of quiet, a 70-year-old man in the front raised his hand, and softly said “Wedding Cake!”