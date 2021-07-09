European Union chief executive Ursula von der Leyen is rooting for Italy to beat England on Sunday in the Euro 2020 soccer final, a European Commission spokesperson said on Friday.

"Her heart is with the Squadra Azzurra, so she will be supporting Italy on Sunday," the spokesperson told a regular Commission briefing when asked by reporters who von der Leyen, a German national, was backing in the final at Wembley.

Commission officials who oversee the working of the 27-nation bloc usually avoid taking national positions, but Britain's departure from the EU made von der Leyen's allegiance to founding EU member Italy inevitable.