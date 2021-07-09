Ursula von der Leyen is rooting for Italy to beat England

Ursula von der Leyen is rooting for Italy to beat England

08-07-2021ANTONIO BAT

European Union chief executive Ursula von der Leyen is rooting for Italy to beat England on Sunday in the Euro 2020 soccer final, a European Commission spokesperson said on Friday.

"Her heart is with the Squadra Azzurra, so she will be supporting Italy on Sunday," the spokesperson told a regular Commission briefing when asked by reporters who von der Leyen, a German national, was backing in the final at Wembley.

Commission officials who oversee the working of the 27-nation bloc usually avoid taking national positions, but Britain's departure from the EU made von der Leyen's allegiance to founding EU member Italy inevitable.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.