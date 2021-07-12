After England gave away an early corner, Kane from deep set Trippier free on the right, who crossed for Shaw the lace the ball in from some five metres out. Two minutes gone, wing back to wing back, and England were one up.

For much of the first half, England had the game under control, but Italy came more into it and this continued in the second period. England invited pressure, and Pickford did well to save from Chiesa on 63 minutes. Four minutes later, England failed to clear a corner, Pickford saved brilliantly from Verratti's header, but centre-back Bonucci followed up and equalised. Saka came on for Trippier, but England were being totally outplayed.

The match went into extra time, Pickford saved a Bernardeschi free kick at the second attempt, Stones was inches away from a Kane cross, and England - with Grealish on for Mount - were revitalised as penalties drew closer.

Pickford saved Italy's second penalty (Belotti). Rashford, with England's third penalty, hit the post; Donnarumma saved England's fourth (Sancho). Pickford saved Jorginho's fifth for Italy, Donnarumma saved from Saka. Italy were European champions.