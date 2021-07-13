Real Mallorca have announced that it has invited the former Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and England star Daniel Sturridge, who is currently without a club, to train with them from tomorrow.

The 31-year-old English international (he has played 26 times for his national team and scored eight goals), won the Premier League champion with Chelsea (2010) and the Champions League with Chelsea (2012) and again with Liverpool (2019).

He will join the team's preparation for next season in the First Division while completing his recovery from injury. His last club was the Turkish Trabzonspor.