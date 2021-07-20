Real Mallorca made their pre-season debut on a sweltering Sunday night in Sa Pobla when they defeated a stubborn Poblense 0-1 with a 93rd minute goal by centre back Martin Valjent.

This was most definitely a game of two halves with Mallorca dominating the second period missing at least four chances against a Poblense team who made life difficult for the Palma side in the first 45 minutes but struggled to contain a stronger Mallorca side who made nine changes after the break.

The several hundred Mallorca fans who went to the game (including yours truly) were keen to see the new signings but only Maffeo was fit to play.

New goalkeeper Dominik Greif, Angel, Jaume Costa and Amath all had muscular problems and were left out.

Maffeo looked the business in the second half with his forays forward down the right flank.

As the game kicked off Mallorca had many players from last season in their initial line-up: Reina, Sastre, Russo, Raillo, Cufre, Sedlar, Salva Sevilla, Mollejo, Abdon, with B team members Javier Llabres and Elias Chentof.

Very few conclusions could have been drawn in the first half played in scorching heat.

Early doors the game followed the expected script, we dominated possession and Poblense were poised waiting to take their chances on the counter attack.

Despite the fact that Poblense are now a third division RFEF team, they featured many new faces and for long periods gave us as good as they got. Our goalkeeper/captain Manolo Reina had to look sharpish on a couple of occasions to prevent the home side taking an early lead.

Things changed for Mallorca after the break with Maffeo, Valjent, Gaya (B team), Olivan, Baba, Dani Rodriguez, Galaretta, Lago Junior and two more academy players, Llabres and Tovar. With Galaretta and Dani Rodriguez pulling the midfield strings and Olivan and Lago Junior causing havoc down the left, Mallorca were well on top. Llabres went off injured and Jordi Mboula took his place and he was full of twists and turns which put the home defence under severe pressure.

The home side were really up against it after Amer clambered all over Lago and was sent off near the end, and with time running out it looked like the dreaded penalty shoot-out would take centre stage.

After a string of corner kicks, all of which, somehow, Poblense survived, Mallorca won a free kick outside the area.

Dani Rodriguez’s effort reached Valjent at the far post and he beat Nico in the 93rd minute with a low shot, 0-1.

Real Mallorca now head for their pre-season training camp in Benidorm and next play Cartagena tomorrow (Wed) night at 8 pm, followed by UD Ibiza three days later in the same venue.

Don’t forget all of our pre-season fixtures can be viewed on free-to-air terrestrial channel Fibwi Live.