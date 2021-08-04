Sailing - Women's 470 - Medal Race

Sailing - Women's 470 - Medal Race

04-08-2021CARLOS BARRIA

Hannah Mills has become the most successful female sailor in Olympic history as she and Eilidh McIntyre won 470 gold at Tokyo 2020.

They finished fifth in the medal race, but their earlier performances meant it was enough to hold off silver medallists Poland and France in bronze.

Mills, one of Team GB's flag bearers at the opening ceremony, won gold in the class in Rio and silver at London 2012.

GB have now won five sailing medals in Tokyo, three of which are gold.

McIntyre, 27, follows in the footsteps of her father, Mike, who won sailing gold in the star class at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.

And this latest triumph all began in Mallorca last April when Hannah Mills hailed a special victory as she got her Tokyo 2020 preparations off to a perfect start in Majorca.

The Cardiff-born sailor triumphed at the Princess Sofia Trophy regatta in Palma in the women’s 470 with Eilidh McIntyre.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.