Hannah Mills has become the most successful female sailor in Olympic history as she and Eilidh McIntyre won 470 gold at Tokyo 2020.

They finished fifth in the medal race, but their earlier performances meant it was enough to hold off silver medallists Poland and France in bronze.

Mills, one of Team GB's flag bearers at the opening ceremony, won gold in the class in Rio and silver at London 2012.

GB have now won five sailing medals in Tokyo, three of which are gold.

McIntyre, 27, follows in the footsteps of her father, Mike, who won sailing gold in the star class at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.

And this latest triumph all began in Mallorca last April when Hannah Mills hailed a special victory as she got her Tokyo 2020 preparations off to a perfect start in Majorca.

The Cardiff-born sailor triumphed at the Princess Sofia Trophy regatta in Palma in the women’s 470 with Eilidh McIntyre.