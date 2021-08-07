King Felipe VI congratulates Joan Cardona yesterday in Palma

07-08-2021Ballesteros

The MAPFRE King’s Cup family and the Real Club Náutico de Palma paid tribute this morning to Mallorcan sailor Joan Cardona, Olympic bronze medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The event took place on the terraces of the club and King Felipe VI had the opportunity to congratulate in person the Olympic medallist, bronze medallist in the Finn class. During the ceremony Javier Sanz, president of the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation, and Emerico Fuster, president of the RCNP, presented a commemorative plaque.

Joan Cardona has been one of the great attractions at the Games with a great performance in his class, which ended with the Mallorcan sailor on the podium and adding to the medal tally for Spanish and Balearic athletes.

