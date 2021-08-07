Real Mallorca fans are furious with the local government’s decision to allow only 5,000 (with their Covid-free passport or negative test where appropriate) to access the Son Moix stadium tonight for the annual City of Palma trophy, this time against Italian Serie A team Cagliari.

In an unprecedented statement the Moviment Mallorquinista (supporters club group) urged fans not to attend tonight’s game in protest against the strict maximum capacity imposed by the Balearic government.

As happened with our last two home games last season, a raffle system was put in place on Wednesday and the “entrada” draw was made yesterday.

The Moviment Mallorquinistas president Sebastia Oliver said “We understand and are well aware of the epidemiological situation...but with 64.1% of the Balearic population having already received the complete vaccination schedule and 74.7% with one injection, we do not understand the capacity limit when the stadium can hold 23,000 AND it’s outdoors!”

They consider that the 5,000 figure “is ridiculous” and does not even reach 25%.

However, not all supporters clubs have agreed to the boycott decision.

Penyas Union said “We ask for the return of all Mallorquinistas to Son Moix maintaining the precautions laid down. We will not boycott the game tonight and will always be on the side of the club. This fault is not theirs.” It’s been reported that up to 8,500 could be allowed for next Saturday night’s opening league fixture against Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis at 19:30.

Our scenario is made even worse when they’re expecting full stadiums in Scotland next weekend! So it’s one man and his dog as usual at Stenhousemuir!

In other news, Mallorca lost their last pre-season game away in Huesca on Wednesday night, having won all the others. A soft penalty from a hand ball by Sedlar saw the home side win 1-0. I couldn’t see the point in this game as there was nothing new for our coach Luis Garcia Plaza to take on board and both Mallorca line-ups in the first and second half were not even close to being anywhere near the team that will start next Saturday.

There’s still no definite news on the arrival of our new “battering ram No. 9.” The Nigerian 6ft 6ins international Simeon “Simy” Nwanko is first in the frame but his Italian club Crotone have had other offers from England and Germany.

Time’s running out and we need to get our fox in the box signed as soon as possible. It now looks highly unlikely Daniel Sturridge will be pulling on a Mallorca shirt this coming season, he hasn’t even kicked a ball in pre-season training.

One player who could just be arriving is Son Moix fans’ favourite, Japanese super-kid Take Kubo.

It’s been reported that he wants to come back to Real Mallorca where he feels valued and where he knows that he will have the opportunity to grow as a player because he’s more or less guaranteed a start every game.

However, there’s a snag, his parent club Real Madrid does not think the same as Kubo.

They consider Real Sociedad as a better option for Kubo which would allow him to play for a club in European competition.

Last season on loan at Villareal and Getafe weren’t good and he doesn’t want a repeat performance.

Spending another blank season wouldn’t be good for his fledgling career and at Sociedad he’d have competition that he wouldn’t get here.

Today he’s playing for a bronze medal in Japan and a final decision will be made next week.

When he was here our matches were the most watched in Japan in 2019/20.

La Liga Santander want him to stay in the league, especially at a time when TV deals are increasingly difficult to negotiate since the pandemic.



Bombshell of the week has undoubtedly been Messi leaving “basket-case” Barcelona after being there 21 years.

What a series of brainless cock-ups by Barcelona to end up losing the best player in the world who was willing to take a substantial pay cut to stay.

The previous club president, Josep Bartomeu, needs to get a bodyguard and go into hiding, there’s a price on his head! The club and the player reached an agreement but the Spanish league regulations meant there were obstacles.

If La Liga want to have the best player in the world still in this league, they have to get rid of these obstacles. Is this bombshell a major calling of La Liga’s bluff from Barcelona?

Until he’s pictured holding up the shirt of another club, everything should be taken with a decent pinch of salt.

It could be the perfect time for him to sign for Stoke City and prove he can do it on a wet, blustery Wednesday night at the Bet 365 Stadium. Greatness awaits!!

