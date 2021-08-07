Mallorcan Marco Asensio in action against Brazil this afternoon.

07-08-2021Fernando Bizerra

There were two more Balearic medals at the Tokyo Games today with a double silver medal for footballers Marco Asensio and Rafa Mir, who were on the verge of repeating the feat of 'Chichi' Soler and Gabriel Vidal at Barcelona 92, but had to settle for an Olympic runners-up spot after a thrilling final in Yokohama, which Brazil won in extra time (2-1).

A goal from Malcom settled the outcome in a match dominated in stages by both teams, with Spain repeating their silver medals from Antwerp 1920 and Sydney 2000, in what is the fourth medal for the national football team at the Games.

Humphrey / Hace about 2 hours

Sorry father majorcan got a problem with that

+-1-

Humphrey / Hace about 2 hours

His father is mallorca

+-1-

Bill / Hace about 4 hours

Rafa Mir is from Murcia, he's not from Mallorca.

+-