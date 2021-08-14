Real Mallorca 1 - Real Betis 1

Back in the big time of La Liga Primera, Mallorca welcomed Betis - coached by Manuel Pellegrini - on a hot Saturday evening (35C around kick-off).

On 24 minutes, the return to the top flight was celebrated by full-back Brian Oliván's strike set up by Dani Rodríguez.

Nine minutes into the second period, and a double substitution by Betis was followed by an equaliser with an assist from a header from one of the subs - Juanmi (Juan Miguel Jiménez); it had to go down as an own goal by Mallorca keeper Manolo Reina. Nabil Fekir, whose free-kick led to the goal, went close soon after, shooting into the side netting. Betis veteran Joaquín, he's now 40, banged one just over in added time, but a draw it was, which was probably a fair result - Mallorca were the better side in the first half, and Betis in the second.

Attendance: 6,279 - below the 8,775 capacity set by the Balearic government.