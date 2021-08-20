Rafa Nadal announced this morning that he has decided to put an end to this season in order to recover from the foot injury that has made him miss important tournaments such as Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Olympic Games.

The Mallorcan said on social media: "in view of the fact that during this last year I have not had the ability to train and prepare and compete in the way I really like to, I have come to the conclusion that what I need is some time to recover".

The world number four last competed in Washington, losing to Lloyd Harris, before being slated to play in Toronto before being forced to pull out.

After skipping Cincinnati, doubts were cast about whether Nadal would participate in New York for the US Open.

Those doubts have now been confirmed, with the Mallorcan announcing as much to his fans.

“Hello everyone,” he began a statement on Twitter. “I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season.

“Honestly, I’ve been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time.

“After having discussed it with the team and family, this decision has been made and I think it is the way forward to try to recover and recover well.”

It means that for the second year in a row both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will not take to the courts of Flushing Meadows, a Slam the two men have won a combined nine times.