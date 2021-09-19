Real Mallorca 0 - Villarreal 0

Fifth round of matches in LaLiga Santander, Mallorca in tenth spot at home to Villarreal, with whom there is some particular rivalry, in fifteenth.

The visitors were off to a bright start, causing Mallorca's defence problems after just three minutes. Villarreal dominated play in the first half, having some 70% of possession. Scoring opportunities were limited, however. To add to Mallorca's injury woes, right-back Pablo Maffeo had to go off shortly before the break. He was substituted by Joan Sastre, who promptly got himself booked.

Into added time, a Mallorca counterattack led to the best chance for either side during the first half - Dani Rodríguez was unable to convert Take Kubo's centre.

With Mallorca enjoying a better second half, American striker Matthew Hoppe appeared to have broken the deadlock on 82 minutes, but what would have been a goal on his debut for Mallorca was ruled out for offside.

Mallorca: Reina; Maffeo (Sastre 38), Valjent, Oliván, Costa; Kubo (Lee 90), Sevilla, Baba (Battaglia 90), Rodríguez; Amath (Lago Junior 60), Niño (Hoppe 60).

Villarreal: Rullí; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupiñán (Peña 72); Trigueros (Moreno 56), Coquelin (Parejo 56), Capoue; Gómez, Dia (Alcácer 56), Groeneveld (Yeremi 56).

Attendance: 9,168.