Real Mallorca 1 - Levante 0

Having suffered two consecutive defeats and conceded nine goals in LaLiga Santander, Mallorca would have hoped for better fortune against Levante, seventeenth in the table and with four points. Mallorca were twelfth with eight points.

A possible penalty for Levante in the 14th minute was ruled out by VAR in a first half that was pretty evenly matched until around the half-hour mark, when Mallorca began to dominate but were giving the ball away too easily.

Levante centre back Rober Pier's 65th minute effort was the clearest opportunity in the second period until Lee Kang-in's shot eight minutes later was saved by Levante's keeper Aitor Fernández. Immediately afterwards, Mallorca's Iddrisu Baba had the ball in the net, Levante claimed offside, there was a VAR check and the goal stood. There was some question as to whether it was Baba or Ángel Rodríguez.

Jordi Mboula had been on the pitch barely two minutes when he was judged to have handled in the box. VAR was consulted and VAR confirmed the penalty to Levante. Keeper Manolo Reina, back in the side, saved from José Luis Morales.

Mallorca: Reina; Maffeo (Sastre 86), Russo, Valjent, Costa (Oliván 86); Galarreta (Battaglia 79), Baba; Lee (Mboula 79), D. Rodríguez, Amath; Niño (A. Rodríguez 66)

Levante: Aitor; Miramón (Coke 86), Duarte (Cantero 73), Rober, Clerc (Franquesa 47); Pepulu, Melero, Martínez (Vezo 86), De Frutos (Mustafi 73), Roger; Morales.

Attendance: 11,803.