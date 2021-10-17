Saturday's Zafiro Ironman 70.3 Mallorca sparked off a familiar wave of complaints because of road closures and restrictions on parking.

In Puerto Alcudia, where the event was based, the parking restrictions were from 2am and the road closures from 8am. The cut-off point for the event was 6pm. Other municipalities were affected, such as Pollensa, Santa Margalida and Selva.

The mayor of Selva, Joan Rotger, has sent a letter to the president of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, in calling for improvements to the roads between Biniamar and Selva in addition to the one linking Selva, Moscari and Campanet. Rotger notes that in October there are three events (Masters, Ironman and 312), "so we consider that it is essential that the Council urgently carries out improvements to road surfacing and signage if we want to promote sports tourism".

For most people, however, it wasn't the condition of the roads that was of concern, but the fact that they were closed. The pandemic has in part been to blame for the spate of events. Ironman and the Mallorca 312 Challenge (which is this coming weekend) are normally held in spring but were rescheduled for October. Last month, there was also the Mallorca 140.6 Triathlon that was based in Playa de Muro.