The constant criticism that managers endure is worse in Spain than in England, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said this afternoon in the wake of Steve Bruce's statement following his sacking by Newcastle United.

Bruce, who was the target of fans' ire since replacing the popular Rafa Benitez in 2019, left Newcastle by mutual consent on Wednesday, saying it was probably his last managerial role after dealing with abuse and criticism from day one in the job.

"No (it is not worse than Spain and Germany), here it is nicer. In Spain there are more radios, televisions," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion.

"You're treated in terms of results. When you win, 'what a genius'. When you lose, 'what a disaster'. Especially with social media, in Spain they are more involved, there are journalists at training sessions, it's the same but more intense.

"As managers, we are treated worse than the worst. That is sometimes a reflection of society. Nobody deserves to be treated like that."

Guardiola also sent Bruce his support, saying the 60-year-old should not listen to the criticism levelled at him but instead take heart from the messages of support he received from his players.



