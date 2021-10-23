Deirdrea Grace Pericas Murphy, the Alcudia athlete who can count among her many achievements Special Olympics golds, last weekend took another gold. This was at the Special Olympics Campeonato de España, Más Que Tenis at the Rafa Nadal International Academy in Manacor.

Athletes from various regions of Spain took part - Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Castile and León, Catalonia, Madrid, Murcia, Valencia and the Balearics. Deirdrea Grace’s gold was for the women’s singles. The medal was presented by Rafa Nadal.

Deirdrea Grace is also a recipient of the City of Alcudia Silver Medal in recognition of her outstanding sporting achievements.