Valencia 2 - Real Mallorca 2

Mallorca with another tough assignment in LaLiga Santander away to Valencia, albeit that the home side's form has been pretty patchy.

The visitors were solid defensively during a first half hour that Valencia dominated. But on 31 minutes, Baba stole the ball in midfield and released Lee, whose superb pass let in Ángel Rodríguez for Mallorca's first. Seven minutes and a lengthy VAR check later, and it was two for Mallorca thanks to Dani Rodríguez.

Any half-time euphoria was dimmed when Lee Kang-in's late tackle on 52 minutes led to his second yellow. Centre backs Franco Russo and Martin Valjent combined to prevent a response from Valencia on 56 minutes, ten-man Mallorca now looking to hold out with the two-goal lead.

Valjent again came to Mallorca's rescue on 70 minutes, clearing after Manolo Reina was beaten. Brian Oliván was booked for time-wasting, as Mallorca sought to run down the clock; defender Jaume Costa was sent on to replace Antonio Sánchez. Valencia, hard though they were trying, were getting no joy.

There were seven minutes of added time. Two minutes in, and Portuguese striker Gonçalo Guedes got a goal back for Valencia. And with the final whistle close to being blown, full back José Luis Gayà equalised.

Valencia: Cillessen; Foulquier, Gabriel, Diakhaby (Alderete 45), Gayá; Costa, Racic (Soler 45), Wass, Duro (Vallejo 63); Gómez (André 45), Guedes.

Mallorca: Reina; Maffeo, Valjent, Russo, Oliván; Baba, Galarreta (Battaglia 74); Sánchez (Costa 83), D. Rodríguez (Lago Junior 74), Lee; A. Rodríguez (Niño 56).