The first edition of the Mallorca Golf Open left a hard-fought final battle that was won by the Dane, thus managing to open his list of victories on the European Tour, although not without suffering, as he finished on -15, just one stroke ahead of Jorge Campillo, Pep Anglés and the Swede Sebastian Soderberg.

With this victory, Winther closes an almost perfect tournament for him, with two rounds of 62 strokes (course record), and also confirms that Spain, and specifically its islands, is going great for him, as his best position this year was third in the Gran Canaria Open.

"It has not been easy to control my nerves, especially when you see that you are getting miraculous pars like the 3rd with a left-handed shot, but little by little I got into the game and I was able to calm down. The par on 13 also gave me a lot of confidence, although it was a bunker shot that I had well trained, but saving it was fantastic," he acknowledged.

As for the Spaniards, the main options for victory passed through the hands of Angles and Campillo, who were left with their honey on the lips, and more after seeing Winther's bogey on the final hole. Campillo achieved his best position so far this year.