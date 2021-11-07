Real Mallorca 2 - Elche 2

Mallorca, in thirteenth position in LaLiga Santander, at home to Elche, eighteenth and in the drop zone.

The first half was one of little note, with barely any scoring opportunities. Ángel Rodríguez was in on Edgar Badía in the Elche goal on five minutes and might have done better from Jaume Costa's pass. A direct free kick on 38 minutes was in the right zone for Salva Sevilla, but he blasted it against the wall.

On 62 minutes, Iddrisu Baba, who had been having a bad patch - giving away the ball and getting booked - had a shot that Ángel Rodríguez couldn't finish off. Five minutes later, a Franco Russo error let in Lucas Boyé to put Elche into the lead.

Mallorca's response came four minutes later. Pablo Maffeo was fouled in the box, and Salva Sevilla buried the penalty. But if Mallorca felt that they had got over the shock of Elche's goal, they were left to rue another lapse by Russo and Boyé's second three minutes later. The match had livened up, and it was due to defensive mistakes.

Right at the end of normal time, Mallorca had a free kick in a dangerous area, but neither of their specialists - Lee Kang-in or Sevilla - was still on the pitch, and Abdón Prats' effort was a missed chance of an equaliser.

Five minutes of added time, and was this added time to be marked by the drama that there has been in recent Mallorca games? It was, Pablo Maffeo grabbing the equaliser just before the final whistle.

Mallorca: Reina; Maffeo, Valjent, Russo, Costa; Baba (Abdón 76), Sevilla (Mboula 81); Sánchez (Amath 64), Lee (Galarreta 76), D. Rodríguez; Á. Rodríguez (Niño 64)

Elche: Badía; Barragán, Roco, Bigas, Mojica; Pastore (Josema 66), Mascarell (Marcone 85), Gumbau, Fidel (Josan 66); Boyé (González 85), Pérez (Benedetto 79)

Attendance: 12,933.