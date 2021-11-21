Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked as manager of Manchester United. The announcement, which had been expected, was made on Sunday morning. There was an emergency meeting of the board on Saturday following a 4-1 defeat by Watford, which left United seventh in the Premier League.

United play Villarreal of LaLiga Santander away in the Champions League on Tuesday. After four rounds of matches, the two sides both had seven points in Group F, with Atalanta behind them with five and Young Boys with three.

Former player Michael Carrick, a member of Solskjaer's coaching staff, will take charge of the United team for the Villarreal match. The club say that they will then look to appoint an interim manager to lead the side until the end of the season.