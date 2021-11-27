Real Mallorca 0 - Getafe 0

Mallorca, hoping to redeem themselves after the poor display on Monday away against Rayo Vallecano, couldn't have wished for more than a home game against a team second to bottom in LaLiga Santander.

With Getafe packing the defence, Mallorca were controlling the first period without threatening David Soria in the Getafe goal. But moving towards the break, the visitors were beginning to look the better side during what were an unremarkable 45 minutes.

Japan international Take Kubo, returning from injury, generated the biggest cheer of the second half when he came on as substitute. There wasn't a great deal more to rouse the fans.

On 86 minutes, Abdón Prats' effort from Pablo Maffeo's centre went just past the post - the closest that Mallorca had been to a goal. Getafe had meanwhile settled for the point, which they got.

Mallorca: Reina; Maffeo, Russo, Valjent, Costa; Baba, Galarreta; Mboula (Kubo 65), Lee, D. Rodríguez; Á. Rodríguez (Abdón 74).

Getafe: Soria; Suárez, Djené, Mitrovic, Cuenca, Olivera; Aleña (Poveda 87), Arambarri (Florentino 70), Maksimovic; Ünal, Sandro (Mata 66).

Attendance: 8,635.