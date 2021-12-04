Atlético Madrid 1 - Real Mallorca 2

Mallorca, really not in the best of form, away to Atlético, fourth in LaLiga Santander.

Atlético lost central defender Stefan Savic to injury early on, which didn't disrupt their early dominance, Matheus Cunha shooting just wide and Mallorca full-back Jaume Costa getting in the way of a point-blank shot from Ángel Correa that went for a corner.

Mallorca came more into the match, Abdón Prats going close on 27 minutes. Jan Oblak saved from Lee Kang-in's 33rd minute shot, and it was Lee again two minutes later - just over the bar.

Into the second half, Cunha lost Martin Valjent in the area but shot wide on 61 minutes, Antoine Griezmann having just been subbed. Six minutes later, Matheus Cunha put Atlético ahead. There was a VAR check; the ball was clearly in.

Luis García Plaza responded with an attacking substitution, pulling off Iddrisu Baba, who was on a yellow after repeated fouls, in favour of Fer Niño. But it was a central defender, Franco Russo, who got Mallorca level - heading in Lee's free kick.

Lee was then subbed by the defensive Aleksandar Sedlar. Were Mallorca looking to hold on to the one point? Perhaps they were, but Take Kubo had other ideas. Put through by Ángel Rodríguez, the Japan international put Mallorca two-one up a minute into added time.

Atlético: Oblak; Llorente, Savic (Hermoso 10), Felipe, Lodi; Correa (Suárez 70), Kondogbia, De Paul (Félix 60), Koke; Cunha (Vrsaljko 70), Griezmann (Lemar 60)

Mallorca: Reina; Maffeo, Russo, Valjent, Costa; Baba (Niño 79), Galarreta (Battaglia 73); Lee (Sedlar 84), D. Rodríguez, Sánchez (Kubo 73); Abdón (Á. Rodríguez 73)