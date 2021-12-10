Real Mallorca 0 - Celta Vigo 0

Mallorca, twelfth in LaLiga Santander on 19 points, against Celta Vigo (fourteenth with 16) and naturally buoyed by the 2-1 away win against Atlético Madrid.

Strong wind in Mallorca on Friday night, and Mallorca opted to play with it in their favour in the first half. However, the wind was making life difficult for both sides. The first real scoring opportunity was not until the 43rd minute, when Vigo's Brais Méndez shot over the bar.

Pablo Maffeo had Mallorca's first serious effort on 54 minutes. Manolo Reina did well to save from Vigo's Thiago Galhardo on 77 minutes, and Mallorca's keeper - twice in added time (from Nolito and Méndez) - kept out Vigo.

Pretty awful game because of the wind, but Mallorca were ultimately lucky to escape with the draw.

Mallorca: Reina; Maffeo, Russo, Valjent, Costa; Battaglia, Galarreta (Sedlar 89); Sánchez (Kubo 68), Lee (Niño 89), D. Rodríguez; Abdón (Á. Rodríguez 56)

Vigo: Dituro; Vázquez, Aidoo, Araujo, Galan; Tapia; Suárez (Nolito 71), Beltrán, Cervi; Méndez, Mina (Galhardo 19)