Granada 4 - Real Mallorca 1

Mallorca away in Granada, both clubs in the lower half of LaLiga Santander and on the same runs for the past four games - two draws, one win and one defeat.

On nineteen minutes, Lee Kang-in was robbed in possession by Granada's Colombian striker Luis Suárez (not to be confused with the Uruguayan Luis Suárez), who put 39-year-old Jorge Molina in for Granada's opener.

Four minutes later, a long pass by Take Kubo set up full back Jaume Costa, whose centre was headed in by Dani Rodríguez for Mallorca's equaliser.

Granada had two chances to go back in front, Suárez skying the rebound from a save by Manolo Reina over the bar. A minute later (on the half hour), centre back Germán Sánchez hit the bar from Quini's cross.

On 61 minutes, the ball fell loose to Molina in the area, who hit home for his and Granada's second.

Coach Luis García Plaza played an attacking hand, bringing on Salva Sevilla and Fer Niño for Galarreta and Maffeo, but the response didn't come for Mallorca.

A minute into added time, Molina got his hat-trick, beating Reina with his low shot. The veteran striker received a huge ovation when he was substituted, while for Mallorca the wheels had come off, as Antonio Puertas added a fourth.

Granada: Maximiano; Quini, Torrente, Sánchez, Neva (Escudero 67); Puertas, Milla, Gonalons, Machís (Arias 79); Molina (Butzke 90+3), Suárez.

Mallorca: Reina; Maffeo (Niño 68), Sedlar, Valjent, Costa (Oliván 79); Baba, Galarreta (Sevilla 68); Kubo, D. Rodríguez, Lee (Sánchez 59); Á. Rodríguez (Abdón 79).