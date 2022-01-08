Levante 2 - Real Mallorca 0

Mallorca, fifteenth in LaLiga Santander and with 20 points, away to bottom club Levante (eight points). Levante had lost four of the last five going in to today's match, Mallorca the last two, while both teams had been struck by a mix of Covid and injuries.

First real action of the match was a foul by Pablo Maffeo and a yellow card - just two minutes gone. Leo Román, Mallorca's third-choice keeper, did well on a couple of occasions, saving from Enis Bardhi and Roger Martí, and Mallorca's 19-year-old Javi Llabrés was bright in attack. The first half was otherwise devoid of much threat from either side.

A couple of minutes into the second period, and Mallorca's defence was caught out. Roberto Soldado, once of Tottenham Hotspur, put Levante ahead, and the home side could have been two-up shortly afterwards when Roger's header hit a post.

On 65 minutes, Rober Pier was adjudged to have fouled Fer Niño in the area. The yellows were flying in the direction of protesting Levante players, but the protests proved necessary - Brian Oliván's penalty was easily saved by Aitor Fernández.

It looked as if Niño had snatched an equaliser for Mallorca in the 81st minute, but the goal was ruled out for a handball by Salva Sevilla.

In the seventh minute of added time, José Luis Morales scored a second for Levante and confirmed Mallorca's third consecutive defeat in the league.

Levante: Fernández; Miramón, Vezo, Duarte (Postigo 69), Franquesa; Bardhi (Malsa 85), Pepelu (Radoja 85), Rober, Campaña (Melero 69); Roger, Soldado (Morales 58)

Mallorca: Román; Maffeo, Russo, Sedlar, Costa (Oliván 57); Galarreta (Abdón 90+6), Battaglia (Sevilla 74); Sánchez (Amath 57), Kubo, Llabrés (Hoppe 74); Niño