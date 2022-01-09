While much of the focus in Australia has been off-court and on Novak Djokovic, there has also been some tennis.

Rafael Nadal, currently number six in the world, prepared for the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, with victory in the Melbourne Summer Set tournament.

Coming back from injury that kept him out of competition for much of the second half of 2021, Nadal beat American qualifier Maxime Cressy 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 to win the title.

Nadal said afterwards that it meant a lot to be back "and with a trophy in my hands".