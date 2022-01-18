Tennis star Novak Djokovic should get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the player is expected to compete in Spain, the Spanish government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"What Mr. Djokovic has to do is get vaccinated, that would be the most sensible thing to do," Isabel Rodriguez told a news conference when asked whether the world men's tennis No. 1 would be allowed to compete in Spain after his deportation from Australia for not being vaccinated.

Djokovic travels regularly to Spain where he owns a house in the southern resort of Marbella.

He spent a few days there in late December and early January and video footage showed him training there.